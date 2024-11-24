Sambhal Jama Masjid Controversy: SP MP Blames ‘Mischievous Elements’ for Petition, Visits Mosque to Offer Namaz Amid Tight Security (Video)

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has become the focal point of a growing controversy after a local court ordered a survey of the mosque following a petition alleging that it was originally the site of a Hindu temple. The petition claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the location, and Mughal emperor Babar allegedly demolished it partially in 1529.

On Tuesday, the mosque was surveyed by authorities under the court’s directive, sparking strong reactions from the Muslim community. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman, who visited the mosque on Friday to offer Namaz, strongly condemned the petition and survey. He stated that the Shahi Jama Masjid had been a Muslim place of worship for centuries and emphasized his intention to challenge the court orders.

Speaking to the media, Zia Ur Rehman said, “The Jama Masjid has been ours for hundreds of years. What happened three days ago was unfortunate. We’ve always lived in harmony here in Sambhal, but some mischievous elements are trying to disturb the peace. It is my right to challenge the court orders. Why the hurry for the survey?”

In response to the ongoing dispute, the local police have heightened security measures, deploying additional forces and conducting a flag march ahead of Friday prayers. Prohibitory orders were also imposed to prevent gatherings of more than five people in the area to maintain peace.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, also named the Central Government, Uttar Pradesh Government, the Jama Masjid Committee, and the district magistrate of Sambhal as parties. Jain has represented the Hindu side in other high-profile religious disputes, including the Gyanvapi and Kashi Vishwanath issues.

The controversy has stirred up tensions in the region, with both religious and political leaders calling for careful handling of the situation. Authorities have warned of strict legal actions against anyone attempting to incite violence or disrupt communal harmony.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Shahi Jama Masjid remains at the center of a complex religious and historical debate in Sambhal.

