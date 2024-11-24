Telangana: Farmer Couple Attempts Suicide After Rice Mill Rejects Their Grain Over Quality Concerns in Telangana

Suryaapet: In a shocking incident, a farmer couple from the Chawla Thanda village in the Tungalthurthi Mandal region of Suryaapet district attempted suicide after their paddy was rejected by a local rice mill owner for alleged poor quality.

The incident took place at the I.K.P. (Integrated Krishi Project) Paddy Procurement Center in Annar village, where tribal farmer Gugulothu Keema sold 425 bags of paddy. After the purchase, the mill owner inspected the grain and declared it to be of substandard quality, demanding a deduction of eight kilograms per bag.

The farmer, willing to accept a lesser reduction of one kilogram per bag, was nonetheless shocked when the mill owner flatly rejected the paddy, sending it back. This refusal, combined with the heavy financial strain, pushed the farmer couple into a state of deep distress.

Unable to cope with the rejection and the subsequent financial burden, the couple resorted to a drastic step, attempting suicide by dousing themselves in petrol. Fortunately, they were rescued in time and are receiving medical care.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the challenges farmers face with quality issues and procurement processes, as well as the emotional and financial toll that such rejections can have on vulnerable farmers.

Authorities have been alerted, and a detailed investigation into the matter is expected to take place soon. The incident has sparked debates on the need for better quality checks and support systems for farmers in rural areas.