Telangana Faces Power Equipment Shortage: Delays Frustrate Contractors and Consumers

Hyderabad: A growing shortage of critical electrical equipment in Telangana’s state-run power distribution companies (Discoms) is causing significant delays for contractors and consumers alike. This issue is particularly affecting new electricity connections and upgrades to existing industrial units, leading to long application backlogs.

Contractors Struggle Amid Equipment Shortages

Private contractors working with Discoms report being unable to complete projects on time due to a lack of essential materials like electrical poles, conductors, transformers, insulators, switches, and meters. These delays persist despite consumers paying the required fees upfront through demand drafts (DDs).

Typically, Discom engineers visit construction sites, prepare cost estimates for necessary equipment, and consumers then make payments to the Discom stores. However, while these materials are available in the general market, regulations mandate that consumers purchase them exclusively from Discom stores, which are struggling to meet demand.

Artificial Shortages Alleged

Sources reveal that Discom procurement and supply teams are allegedly creating artificial shortages to exploit consumers. Equipment meant to be delivered within 7–10 days is reportedly delayed for weeks or months, forcing contractors to deal with mounting pressure from clients. In some cases, contractors have resorted to buying materials from the market to avoid further delays.

“Timely supply chain management is crucial in our industry. These delays are hurting our credibility and disrupting project timelines,” said a contractor.

Transformer Delays Amplify Concerns

The supply of transformers has become a significant bottleneck, further delaying essential electrical installations. Contractors complain that when visiting Discom stores, they are often told that key components are out of stock and are asked to wait indefinitely.

Discom Officials Deny Shortages

Despite complaints, Discom officials insist there is no shortage of materials and accuse private contractors of exaggerating the issue. However, sources within the industry claim that some field staff are exploiting the gap between supply and demand for personal financial gain, leading to consumer dissatisfaction.

Impact on Consumers and Industry

Consumers are increasingly frustrated as delays disrupt construction projects and industrial upgrades. The piling applications are not only causing logistical headaches but also negatively impacting the growth of businesses reliant on timely electrical connections.

Efforts to streamline the supply of electrical equipment and address allegations of artificial shortages are essential to resolve these ongoing challenges and restore consumer confidence in the state’s Discoms.