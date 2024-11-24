Revanth Reddy caught lying on industrial corridor with gazette notification confirming pharma village plan

When a Left party delegation met the Chief Minister on Saturday, he had categorically stated that a pharma village was not being established spread over different villages in his constituency Kodangal. An industrial corridor was being established in Kodangal, he had said

Hyderabad: As tribal farmers and villagers of Lagacherla and others stand firm over not parting their lands for pharma village, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had been caught lying that the Lagacherla plan was for an industrial corridor and not pharma village. This was by a gazette notification issued by his own government in July this year.

When a Left party delegation met the Chief Minister on Saturday, he had categorically stated that a pharma village was not being established spread over different villages in his constituency Kodangal. An industrial corridor was being established in Kodangal, he had said.

However, a gazette notification issued by the State government on July 19 this year, has exposed his lies. In the gazette, it is clearly mentioned that the Industries and Commerce department declared land acquisition at Hakimpet, Polepally and Lagacharla villages for establishment of pharma villages in favour of TSIIC.

This has evoked sharp criticism from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister for uttering blatant lies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao pointed out that after repeatedly announcing that a pharma village was being set up at Lagacherla and neighbouring villages, Revanth Reddy was confusing the State with his jugglery of words and aimless actions.

Sharing an image of the gazette notification on X, KT Rama Rao said the gazette notification issued by the government clearly mentioned that land acquisition was being done in Kodangal for establishing a pharma village. This apart, the Chief Minister himself had declared that the pharma cluster was being established at several occasions.

“You claimed that they were barren lands. Accompanied with a private army and police force, did not your brother Tirupati threaten farmers to part with their lands. Are not you oppressing the farmers, who opposed land acquisition and filing illegal cases and arresting them?” Rama Rao asked the Chief Minister.

“Despite all the atrocities on farmers and issuing open statements issued in the past, the Chief Minister is now declaring that it was not a pharma village but an industrial corridor. Who is the Chief Minister misleading?” Rama Rao asked.

“You came to power by uttering lies and continue to do the same,” he said.