CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Delhi Again Tomorrow

Safiya Begum24 November 2024 - 14:32
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Delhi tomorrow, continuing his regular practice of spending weekends in Hyderabad and weekdays in Delhi. The visit is reportedly aimed at discussing key political and administrative issues with the AICC leadership.

Invitation to Rahul Gandhi for Telangana Events

Sources suggest that CM Revanth Reddy will request senior AICC leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to attend upcoming public celebrations in Telangana. Among these, he is expected to invite Rahul Gandhi to participate in the inauguration of the Telangana Thalli Statue at the Secretariat, a major cultural event.

Focus on Cabinet Expansion and Appointments

During his Delhi visit, the Chief Minister will also hold discussions about expanding his Cabinet and finalizing appointments to various corporation posts. This move is seen as an effort to strengthen his government and address demands for representation across different sections of society.

Leadership Concerns over Maharashtra Election Loss

The AICC leadership is reportedly unhappy with Revanth Reddy’s performance as the election strategist in Maharashtra. Despite his efforts, the party failed to make a significant impact in the state. This has led to speculation that the leadership might hold him partially accountable for the electoral defeat.

CM Revanth Reddy’s upcoming visit to Delhi is expected to focus not only on addressing Telangana-centric issues but also on defending his position amidst mounting challenges within the party.

