Samhita Pungavanam Wins Gold Medal in U11 Girls Category at 13th National Schools Chess Championship 2025

In a closely contested finish, Narayana Rishita from Andhra Pradesh claimed the second position with the same points but was placed as runner-up based on tie-break rules.

Syed Mubashir22 January 2025 - 19:24
Kakinada: Samhita Pungavanam emerged as the champion in the U11 Girls category at the 13th National Schools Chess Championship 2025, held from January 17th to January 21st, 2025, at Sriprakash Synergy School, Peddapuram, Kakinada. She secured a remarkable 7.5/9 points, earning the gold medal and the opportunity to compete in the Asian and World School Chess Championships this year.

