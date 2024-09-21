Sana Khan Breaks Down Recalling Her Past: “I Didn’t Realize When Satan Led Me Astray” (Watch Video)

Maharashtra: Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who left the entertainment industry for Islam, made emotional and shocking revelations in a recent interview about her past. Sana disclosed that during her time in showbiz, she was unaware of when Satan caused her to lose her modesty. She explained how she began to perceive body exposure as freedom and modernity.

Tearing up while recounting her experience, Sana said that her clothing gradually became more revealing, and she lost her simplicity without even realizing it. She shared that after participating in the reality show “Bigg Boss,” she started reading the translation of the Quran, which brought a significant change in her life. It made her realize she was on the wrong path.

Sana also expressed deep gratitude for her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, calling him a blessing. She mentioned that without his support, her spiritual journey would have been much more difficult. In 2020, Sana Khan officially left Bollywood and married Mufti Anas the following year. The couple welcomed their son last year, adding more happiness to their lives.

In the interview, Sana revealed that when she first met her husband, she was going through a very challenging period in her life. She was battling severe depression and even had suicidal thoughts. According to Sana, her husband provided her with the support she desperately needed during that time and gave her life new meaning.

This interview has quickly gone viral on social media, with many praising Sana Khan for her courage and the strength of her faith as she shared her deeply emotional journey.