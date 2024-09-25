Sanitation Workers Protest in the Rain Outside GHMC Office Over Wage Cuts

Sanitation workers staged a protest in the rain outside the GHMC office, expressing their anger over reduced wages.

Workers from the Tank Bund area, who are responsible for maintaining cleanliness, demanded immediate payment of their dues.

The workers are upset because, under the previous government, they were paid ₹15,000 per month, whereas the current administration has reduced their salaries to ₹9,000.

They voiced their frustration, calling for the restoration of their original salaries and urged the government to pay ₹15,000 monthly as promised.

Despite the rain, the workers persisted in their protest, hoping their demands would be heard and acted upon by the authorities.