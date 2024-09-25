Hyderabad

Sanitation Workers Protest in the Rain Outside GHMC Office Over Wage Cuts

Sanitation workers staged a protest in the rain outside the GHMC office, expressing their anger over reduced wages.

Safiya Begum25 September 2024 - 15:36
Workers from the Tank Bund area, who are responsible for maintaining cleanliness, demanded immediate payment of their dues.

The workers are upset because, under the previous government, they were paid ₹15,000 per month, whereas the current administration has reduced their salaries to ₹9,000.

They voiced their frustration, calling for the restoration of their original salaries and urged the government to pay ₹15,000 monthly as promised.

Despite the rain, the workers persisted in their protest, hoping their demands would be heard and acted upon by the authorities.

