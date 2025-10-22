Has Sarfaraz Not Been Selected Because of His Surname? After Owaisi, Shama Also Questions Team India A’s Selection

Hyderabad: The omission of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan from the India A squad for the upcoming series against South Africa A has triggered a wave of controversy, reaching beyond cricketing circles into the political arena. The issue gained traction after prominent leaders, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Shama Mohammed, questioned the selection process and raised concerns over potential bias.

Shama Mohammed directly targeted Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, suggesting that Sarfaraz’s exclusion could be influenced by his surname. “Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter” Shama Mohammed remarked, referencing Gambhir’s association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sarfaraz Khan, widely regarded as one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket, boasts an impressive first-class record, averaging 65.19 runs across 56 matches. The young batter, who made his international debut last year, has recently worked on improving his fitness, shedding around 17 kilograms to enhance his performance on the field.

Expressing his disappointment, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took to X, questioning why the talented cricketer was overlooked for the India A team despite his consistent domestic form. “Why wasn’t Sarfaraz Khan picked for India A as well?” Owaisi tweeted, drawing attention to what he perceives as an unfair selection decision.

The controversy surrounding Sarfaraz’s non-selection has now escalated into a broader debate about transparency and fairness in cricket selections, with political leaders weighing in and demanding answers from the BCCI and the team management.