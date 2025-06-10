Saudi Arabia Announces Major Ban from June 15 to Protect Workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in coordination with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, has announced a strict ban on working under direct sunlight for all private sector employees. This new regulation will be in effect from June 15 to September 15, 2025, during the peak summer period.

According to the official statement released by the Saudi Press Agency, outdoor work between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM will be strictly prohibited across the Kingdom for a duration of three months. The move aims to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of workers, especially those in construction and other physically demanding jobs.

The ministry emphasized that this decision aligns with international occupational safety standards and is designed to provide a safe and healthy work environment for all. Employers in the private sector are urged to strictly adhere to this directive in order to prevent work-related injuries and heat-related illnesses during the intense summer heat.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry will deploy inspection teams across the country to monitor outdoor workplaces during the restricted hours. Any violations can be reported via the Ministry’s Unified Call Center or official mobile application.

The Ministry reiterated that protecting workers is a top priority and urged all businesses to cooperate in creating a safer workplace during the summer season.