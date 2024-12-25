Business
Say Goodbye to Stock Market Risks: 11 Government Schemes for a Safe Financial Future
Discover 11 low-risk government investment schemes in India for 2024. From PPF to Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, secure guaranteed returns and achieve financial stability with these trusted plans.
For investors prioritizing low-risk options with guaranteed returns, India offers several government-backed investment schemes. These schemes cater to diverse financial goals, from retirement planning to regular income generation. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top government investment schemes for 2024.
1. Public Provident Fund (PPF)
- Launch Year: 1968
- Interest Rate: 7.1% (revised quarterly)
- Investment Range: ₹500 to ₹1.5 lakh annually
- Maturity: 15 years, extendable by 5-year blocks
- Ideal For: Long-term savings and retirement planning.
2. National Savings Certificate (NSC)
- Interest Rate: 7.7% (compounded annually)
- Investment Minimum: ₹1,000
- Lock-In Period: 5 years
- Benefit: Annual reinvestment of interest encourages disciplined savings.
3. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
- Launch Year: 2015 (under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao)
- Interest Rate: 8.2% (revised quarterly)
- Investment Range: ₹250 to ₹1.5 lakh annually
- Maturity: When the girl child turns 21
- Ideal For: Securing the financial future of girl children.
4. National Pension Scheme (NPS)
- Regulated By: PFRDA
- Contribution: Mandatory until age 60
- Returns: Market-linked
- Tax Benefits: Under Sections 80C and 80CCD
- Best For: Retirement-focused savings.
5. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)
- Interest Rate: 2.5% per annum
- Tenure: 8 years (early exit allowed after 5 years)
- Benefit: Combines gold investment with fixed returns and capital appreciation.
6. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
- Interest Rate: 8.2%
- Tenure: 5 years (extendable by 3 years)
- Maximum Investment: ₹30 lakh
- Best For: Regular income for senior citizens.
7. Atal Pension Yojana (APY)
- Target Audience: Unorganized sector workers
- Contribution Range: ₹42 to ₹1,500 per month
- Benefit: Guaranteed pension based on contributions until age 60.
8. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)
- Features: Zero-balance account, debit card, and overdraft facility
- Benefit: Promotes financial inclusion with interest on deposits.
9. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
- Interest Rate: 7.5%
- Benefit: Investment doubles in 9 years and 7 months
- Minimum Investment: ₹1,000
- Ideal For: Long-term savings with guaranteed returns.
10. Post Office Time Deposit Account
- Interest Rate: 6.8%–7.5% (based on tenure)
- Tenure Options: 1 to 5 years
- Benefit: Premature withdrawal allowed under certain conditions.
11. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS)
- Interest Rate: 7.4%
- Minimum Investment: ₹1,000
- Maturity: 5 years
- Best For: Individuals seeking fixed monthly income.
These government schemes in 2024 offer a blend of security and steady returns, catering to both long-term and short-term financial goals. Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for a child’s future, or looking for regular income, these investments provide a reliable and risk-free path to financial stability.