Warangal Gold Heist Update: Stolen Gold Sold in Mumbai and UP, Accused Flees to Nepal with Rs 13.61 Crore

Warangal: The recovery of gold ornaments worth Rs 13.61 crore stolen from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Rayaparthy Mandal is expected to take longer as one of the keys accused, Sajid Khan, has reportedly fled to Nepal with the stolen booty. The daring heist, which took place on November 18, involved a seven-member gang that looted 19 kg of gold ornaments from the bank.

The police formed ten special teams to capture the robbers, and their efforts led to the arrest of three gang members within two weeks. Authorities also recovered 2.52 kg of the stolen gold, valued at Rs 1.84 crore, from the accused.

In a breakthrough development, the police recently arrested Mohammad Nawab Hasan, the mastermind behind the robbery. During interrogation, Hasan revealed that his brother, Sajid Khan, had escaped to Nepal after selling the stolen gold ornaments. The police suspect the gold was sold to jewelers in various parts of Mumbai and Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation has since focused on tracing Sajid Khan’s movements. Sources indicate that he traveled to Nepal with the proceeds from the sale of the stolen gold, passing through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. A dedicated police team is stationed in Kakrala, Sajid Khan’s native village in Uttar Pradesh, where they gather intelligence on his whereabouts.

In addition, the investigation team is leveraging technology to recreate the route Sajid took from Maharashtra to Nepal. This technological assistance aims to provide crucial insights into his escape and may help authorities track him down.

The police hope these efforts will lead to Sajid Khan’s arrest, bringing them closer to recovering the remaining stolen gold. However, with his escape to Nepal, bringing the criminals to justice could take more time.

As the investigation continues, local authorities have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen valuables. The case has garnered significant attention, and the police are working relentlessly to bring the remaining members of the gang to justice—Gold Heist Mystery Deepens: Escape Route of Warangal Robbery Kingpin Tracked to Nepal.

