SBI Urges Public and Traders to Accept Rs. 10 Coins

In an effort to combat the ongoing reluctance to accept Rs. 10 coins, the State Bank of India (SBI) held an awareness campaign in Warangal, urging traders and the public to embrace the currency.

The initiative, conducted in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), aimed to dispel doubts about the legitimacy of Rs. 10 coins, which have been circulating in various designs and themes.

SBI Hyderabad Circle General Manager, Prakash Chandra Baror, highlighted that misinformation regarding the genuineness of these coins has led to hesitation among traders and consumers. To address this, SBI officials distributed Rs. 10 coins and provided pamphlets to educate the public on their legal tender status. The bank also plans to include Rs. 10 coins in regular cash withdrawals at all branches.

Baror emphasized that the Rs. 10 coins are guaranteed by the Government of India and must be accepted for all transactions. Refusing to accept genuine coins can result in legal action under Sections 489A to 489E of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This campaign is part of SBI’s broader efforts to ensure that misconceptions are eliminated, and the public gains confidence in using Rs. 10 coins without hesitation.