SC Order on Stray Dogs is a Step Back from Decades of Humane Approach, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today strongly reacted to the Supreme Court’s directive of removing stray dogs from the Delhi-NCR region, calling it a regressive move that undermines decades of humane and science-based animal welfare policy.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The SC’s directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased.”

He said, “Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe – without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion”.

“We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand,” Gandhi urged.

The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to immediately begin removing stray dogs from all localities in the national capital, stressing that there should be “no compromise” in making every locality free of stray dogs.