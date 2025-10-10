Telangana: School Education Department Announces SA-I Exam Schedule for Classes I to X

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has officially released the schedule for the Summative Assessment (SA) – I for the academic year 2025-26. The exams, covering students from classes I to X, are set to take place between October 24 and October 31.

Examinations for students of classes VI to X will commence on October 24, while younger students from classes I to V will sit for their exams starting October 27. Once the exams conclude, schools are required to evaluate the answer sheets and announce the results on or before November 3. The marks will then be recorded in school registers and uploaded online by November 4.

Parents will have the opportunity to discuss their child’s performance during the Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM), scheduled for November 15.

In a directive to ensure smooth execution, the department has instructed all regional joint directors and district education officers to guide schools in strictly following the timetable and ensuring that the PTM is conducted on the scheduled date without any lapses.

This structured approach aims to maintain transparency and consistency in the assessment process, keeping parents, teachers, and students well-informed throughout the evaluation period.