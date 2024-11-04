Schools in Hyderabad Scheduled for Five Days of Holidays This Month

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and various districts across Telangana will observe five holidays this November, including a notable holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

According to the Telangana government calendar, there is only one designated general holiday for schools this month, which falls on November 15 to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In addition to this, some schools may choose to observe November 16 as an optional holiday in honor of the “Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri.”

The list of holidays for November is as follows:

November 3: Sunday

Sunday November 10: Sunday

Sunday November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti (General Holiday)

Guru Nanak Jayanti (General Holiday) November 16: Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional)

Birthday of Sayyid Muhammad al-Mahdi al-Mauood Jaunpuri (Optional) November 17: Sunday

Sunday November 24: Sunday

In contrast to last month, when schools in the city observed a total of 16 holidays—including a 13-day Dasara vacation—this month will see a significant reduction in the number of holidays. Following the Dasara break, schools conducted their Summative Assessment (SA) 1 from October 21 to October 28.

As November progresses, students and staff will have the opportunity to enjoy a brief respite from their studies while commemorating these important dates.