SEED Foundation to Award ₹1 Crore Scholarship to MANUU Students Next Year

Hyderabad: Professor Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), emphasized the importance of helping others and gaining proficiency in various languages and fields to enhance one’s career.

He was speaking at the Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship distribution program organized by SEED Foundation, USA, and the Quran Foundation, Hyderabad.

During the event, Mazharuddin Hussaini, Director of SEED Foundation USA, introduced the organization’s work and announced that the foundation will provide ₹1 crore in scholarships to MANUU students next year.

He stressed the need for character building among students and encouraged them to learn multiple languages to communicate effectively with speakers of different languages. He highlighted that students should excel in education, ethics, and character.

Registrar Professor Ishtiaq Ahmed thanked the SEED Foundation, particularly Director Mazharuddin Hussaini, for their efforts in providing the MCM scholarships to MANUU students. He also praised Dean of Student Welfare Professor Syed Aleem Ashraf Jaisi and the Quran Foundation for their hard work in reviewing the scholarship applications efficiently.

Professor Syed Aleem Ashraf Jaisi welcomed the attendees and noted that last year, only 586 students received scholarships from SEED Foundation, while this year, the number has increased to 679.

He mentioned that students of B.Voc and M.Voc would receive ₹15,000, and other students would get ₹10,000. He expressed hope for more opportunities for MANUU students in the future.

The program also saw the presence of university officials including OSD 1 Professor Shagufta Shaheen, OSD 2 Professor Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, Helping Hand Director Mohammad Mujtaba Asghari, and Quran Foundation representatives.

Sayed Manzoor from the Career Guidance Council, Hyderabad, addressed the students, advising them that job interviews in the future might be conducted through AI.

He urged students to prepare accordingly and be cautious with their online presence, as employers could track their activities through their online ID. He advised careful use of mobile phones to avoid potential future issues.

The event was moderated by Ismat Fatima, Assistant Dean of Student Welfare, and gratitude was expressed by Gufran Barkati, Assistant Professor, Department of Education and Training.