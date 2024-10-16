Seethakka accuses BRS of forcing Telangana to take new loans to pay off previous debt

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka criticized the BRS government, claiming that the current Congress-led administration is forced to take new loans just to pay the interest on the debts accumulated during the BRS regime.

Reacting to BRS Working President KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) statements on Telangana’s debts, Seethakka tweeted: “It was under your leadership that the state was burdened with such debt, leading to the need for new loans just to cover interest payments.

You left behind a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore over your nine-and-a-half-year rule. Telangana now pays Rs 207 crore in interest every day, which amounts to Rs 6,000 crore of public money each month just to manage this debt.”

She further attacked KTR’s criticism, stating: “You took loans recklessly, without repaying them. Bills for completed work were left unpaid— Rs 5,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues, pending contractor payments, dues to Sarpanches, RTC, rent payments for gurukula buildings, and unpaid retirement benefits for employees. Every department is weighed down by hundreds of crores in pending payments.”

Addressing KTR’s accusations, Seethakka defended the Congress government’s fiscal management, highlighting key welfare initiatives.

“In just ten months, we have waived Rs 18,000 crore in crop loans, despite inheriting a weakened financial system under your management. We’ve implemented schemes like free bus travel for women, a Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinders, and free electricity for up to 200 units.

Our government has already filled over 60,000 government jobs and launched prestigious projects like Indiramma housing, issuing new ration cards, and establishing integrated gurukulas.”

She dismissed KTR’s accusations, stating: “Your comments on debts and guarantees are like the devil preaching the Vedas.”