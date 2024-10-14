Seethakka inaugurates Telangana Handicapped Job Portal

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, inaugurated the Telangana Handicapped Job Portal at the Secretariat on Monday.

As part of the event, Minister Seethakka handed over appointment orders to ten individuals employed in the helpline of the Directorate of Women’s Welfare.

In her address, Seethakka emphasized the limited employment opportunities available for people with disabilities, noting the various challenges they face compared to other communities.

“Physical disabilities are beyond our control. Many become disabled due to malnutrition and accidents. That’s why we have launched this online job portal, aimed at providing job opportunities to disabled individuals,” she stated.

She also called for reservations for disabled persons in the private sector, saying that people with disabilities should not have to visit multiple companies to seek jobs.

“Just register on the online job portal, and employment opportunities based on qualifications will be available to them,” she added.

Seethakka highlighted that the government is allocating 5 per cent of welfare funds to support disabled individuals and is working to secure a 4 per cent reservation for them in private sector jobs.

“We are trying to increase the previous 1 per cent reservation to 4 per cent,” she said, adding that government welfare schemes, such as Indiramma housing, include reservations for disabled persons.

The government is committed to supporting the disabled in welfare, education, and employment sectors, Seethakka affirmed, announcing a budget allocation of Rs 50 crores this year for equipment for disabled individuals. “

They do not need to approach multiple officers. They can share their concerns directly with us, and we will address them,” she said.

She further announced that the process to fill the backlog of vacant posts for disabled individuals is already underway. “We encourage disabled people to pursue fields they are passionate about and will assist them in finding employment or becoming self-employed based on their strengths.”

The Minister described the online job portal as a major development, allowing disabled people to apply for jobs online without physically visiting companies. Companies will hire based on their qualifications through this platform.

The Minister also urged the disabled community to remain united and report any issues they face. “A people’s government will always work to solve your problems,” she assured.

Seethakka was congratulated for her efforts, with Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary Vakati Karuna and Disabled Cooperative Corporation Chairman Veeraiah praising her dedication to the welfare of the disabled community.

Veeraiah described her as a “soul mate” to the disabled, while Shailaja, Joint Director of the Handicapped Elderly Empowerment Department, and representatives from disability communities attended the event in large numbers.