Sensex up over 100 pts

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex continued to climb on Friday too, rising 112 pts to open at 81,165.65 on strong global peers.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 34 pts at 24,845.40.

The BSE registered intra days high and low at 81,231.49 and 80,883.26 pts respectively.

The NSE registered days high and low at 24,858.40 and 24,771.65 pts respectively.

The Mid Cap fell 0.09 pc while Small Cap rose by 0.24 pc.

In 30 scrips, 14 advanced while 16 declined.

The gainers were Tata Motors by 1.03 pc to Rs 1079.65, Reliance industries by 0.78 pc to Rs 3018.55, ICICI Bank by 0.66 pc to Rs 1198.95, M& M by 0.62 pc to Rs 2750.60 and Sun Pharma by 0.55 pc to Rs 1760.25.

The losers were Titan by 1.47 pc to Rs 3550.50, Tata Steel by 0.91 pc to Rs 152.70, Infosys by 0.69 pc to Rs 1866.95 and Ultracemco by 0.56 pc to Rs 11243.95.