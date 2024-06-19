Series of Shocking Delivery Incidents Raises Consumer Safety Concerns in India: Videos

Hyderabad: In the wake of a Mumbai-based doctor’s discovery of a human finger in an ice cream cone, a new viral video has captured attention, showing a family finding a dead mouse and hair in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered from a quick-commerce company.

This incident adds to a series of bizarre and alarming delivery mishaps that are raising significant concerns about consumer safety.

Recent incidents reported across India include:

A human finger found in Yummo ice cream.

A dead centipede discovered in Amul ice cream.

A dead frog found in a packet of Balaji wafers.

A live cobra delivered in an Amazon box.

A dead mouse found in Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

In response to these events, the civic authority in Jamnagar ordered an inquiry on Wednesday after a dead frog was allegedly found in a packet of potato wafers.

An official from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation stated that samples from the production batch of the wafer packet will be collected as part of the investigation.

Additionally, a Bengaluru couple was horrified to find a snake, suspected to be a spectacled cobra, stuck in the adhesive tape of an Amazon package containing an Xbox controller.

These incidents have sparked outrage and calls for stricter quality control measures and greater accountability from companies to ensure the safety and well-being of their customers.

