SFI Telangana Protests Demand Appointment of Education Minister and Resolution of Long-Pending Educational Issues

Hyderabad: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Telangana chapter staged a major protest at Dharna Chowk on Friday, calling for the urgent appointment of an education minister and immediate resolution of critical issues in the education sector.

Led by SFI Telangana President RL Murthy, the protest highlighted the Congress government’s failure to address the ongoing crisis in the education system.

The demonstrators, including a large number of students, expressed frustration over the government’s negligence in resolving fee reimbursement arrears, which have accumulated to ₹8,252 crore. They also raised concerns about welfare hostels and residential institutions, demanding better facilities, such as mess and maintenance allowances in line with rising costs. Additionally, they called for the construction of permanent buildings for welfare schools and colleges currently operating from rented premises.

One of the key demands of the protestors is the appointment of regular vice-chancellors to state universities, which have been functioning under interim leadership by senior bureaucrats.

Murthy criticized the Congress-led government for its “indifferent and lackadaisical approach,” accusing it of conspiring to close down over 1,800 government schools. He also slammed the government for failing to deliver on its promise to regulate exorbitant fees in corporate educational institutions, which continue to burden students with excessive tuition charges.

In a statewide demonstration following the arrests of several student leaders during Friday’s rally, SFI activists demanded accountability and action from the government. SFI Telangana Secretary T Nagaraju condemned the police’s response, noting that many students were injured and questioning whether this was truly a government for the people.



