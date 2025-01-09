Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde to Perform ‘Bhasad Macha’ at ILT20 Opening in Dubai

Mumbai: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are set to light up the stage at the International League T20 (ILT20) opening ceremony in Dubai, where they will perform their electrifying song, “Bhasad Macha.” The performance will take place on January 12, just ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Deva.

‘Bhasad Macha’ Performance Set to Dazzle

The song “Bhasad Macha” will be featured in the film’s official soundtrack, and according to a source close to the production, the performance will be a spectacle. “Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde are ready to set the stage ablaze at the ILT20 opening ceremony in Dubai on January 12th,” the source said.

“With Shahid’s electrifying swag and their breathtaking dance moves, it’s going to be a performance to remember.” Fans at the event can expect an exciting and high-energy routine, sure to leave the audience buzzing.

About the International League T20 (ILT20)

The International League T20 is a T20 cricket tournament held in the United Arab Emirates and is sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board. Originally scheduled for 2023, the first edition will now take place from January 2024, with six teams competing.

Shahid Kapoor Talks About Deva Ahead of Release

In addition to the performance, Shahid Kapoor recently spoke about his role in Deva during the green carpet of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. Describing the film as an action-packed thriller, Kapoor shared, “It’s an action film, so there’s a lot of action.

It’s also full of thrills, and hopefully, the audience will be guessing who did it until the end. I’m playing a very aggressive character, and it’s a very alive film.” The actor added that the film’s energy would jump out at viewers, and he is excited to see their reactions when the film hits theaters on January 31, 2025.

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to deliver an intense cinematic experience when it releases next month.