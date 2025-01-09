Australia ‘Very Hopeful’ of Cameron Green’s Return for World Test Championship Final

New Delhi: Australia’s chief selector George Bailey expressed optimism about all-rounder Cameron Green’s recovery, stating that the panel is “very hopeful” he will be fit to play in the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June. However, Green may feature as a pure batter, given his ongoing recovery.

Green’s Injury and Recovery

Green, 25, was ruled out of Australia’s 2024/25 summer season after suffering a recurrence of a lower back stress fracture for the fifth time during Australia’s white-ball tour of the United Kingdom. He underwent surgery in October 2024, performed by renowned orthopaedic spine surgeons Grahame Inglis and Rowan Schouten in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On Wednesday, Green shared a video on Instagram, showing himself running and training on the outfield at the WACA Ground in Perth, his hometown. Bailey said he is “very hopeful” that Green will be available as a batsman for the World Test Championship final.

Mitchell Marsh’s Future in Test Cricket

With Mitchell Marsh omitted from the Test squad following a lean run during Australia’s 3-1 series win over India, Bailey was asked about the all-rounder’s future in the longer format. Bailey dismissed the idea that Marsh’s Test career was over, stating, “I don’t necessarily see it as the end of the road for him.

” Bailey noted that Marsh’s skill set could be useful in upcoming series, including the Ashes. He also acknowledged that Green’s return would impact the team but emphasized that the selectors are not overly pessimistic about Marsh’s role moving forward.

Beau Webster’s Role in Sri Lanka

Pace-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster, who impressed on his Test debut with scores of 57 and 39 not out, as well as a wicket and two sharp catches in Sydney, is expected to shoulder a heavy bowling workload in Sri Lanka.

Bailey mentioned that Webster’s off spin, which he previously bowled before transitioning to seam, is unlikely to be used in Sri Lanka. “We’ve got plenty of spin options there,” Bailey explained, adding that while Webster’s spin is a useful backup, it likely won’t be a significant factor in the selection.