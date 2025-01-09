South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Lawyers File for Injunction Against 2nd Detention Warrant

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s legal team announced on Thursday that they have filed for an injunction against a second detention warrant issued for the president. This action follows his brief imposition of martial law, which has led to legal challenges.

Legal Battle Over Detention Warrant

Yoon Gap-geun, along with other members of the impeached president’s defense team, revealed that they had submitted the request to the Constitutional Court. The request includes a petition for adjudication on a competence dispute, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the second warrant on Tuesday after investigators filed for an extension of the initial warrant, which had expired the previous day. A failed attempt to execute the first warrant occurred last Friday when Yoon’s bodyguards prevented investigators from entering the official presidential residence. A second attempt to carry out the detention is expected in the coming days.

Legal Defense: Misinterpretations and Illegal Actions

Yoon’s lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, argued that the judges who issued the first and second warrants, as well as those who dismissed their objections to the first warrant, had made incorrect legal interpretations and applications. Yun claimed that these decisions involved exaggerated interpretations of the law, making the actions “highly likely to be illegal.”

Yoon’s legal team had previously taken similar steps against the first warrant, but the Constitutional Court had not acted on the request before the warrant expired.

President Yoon’s Health and Legal Future

Yun provided insight into President Yoon’s state of mind, revealing that despite being impeached by the National Assembly on December 14, Yoon is in good health. The president remains concerned that his intended goals from declaring martial law may not be realized, but he is hopeful that the situation could serve as an opportunity for the Republic of Korea’s development.

When asked about Yoon’s objectives behind declaring martial law, Yun stated that the president believed it played a role in inspiring the people to rise and take action for the country’s future.

Regarding Yoon’s attendance at the first oral arguments for his impeachment trial, Yun mentioned that other issues need to be addressed first, and a decision has not been made yet.