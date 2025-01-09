Jackie Shroff Finds ‘Peace’ in Nature During Visit to Cow Center

Mumbai: It’s well known that Jackie Shroff, in addition to being a celebrated actor, has a deep love for nature. Recently, the Housefull 3 star shared a video on his official Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his visit to a center for cows.

Jackie Shroff’s Love for Nature

In the video, Jackie Shroff is seen spending quality time with the animals, embodying a sense of peace. He captioned the post simply with the word, “𝑃𝐸𝐴𝐶𝐸”. This is not the first time Jackie has expressed his admiration for nature. The actor frequently emphasizes the importance of planting more trees to help preserve the environment.

Upcoming Projects: Chidiya Udd and Housefull 5

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff is all set to star in the much-anticipated crime drama Chidiya Udd, which is set to premiere on January 15th on the Amazon MX Player. Based on Aabid Surti’s novel Cages, the series will follow the life of a young Rajasthani woman named Seher, who gets entangled in Mumbai’s dark crime syndicate.

Jackie Shroff will portray the character of Qadir Khan in this gripping narrative. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, Chidiya Udd also stars Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

In addition to Chidiya Udd, Jackie Shroff will also appear in Housefull 5, the highly anticipated sequel to the popular Housefull franchise. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will hit theaters on June 6th and will feature a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.