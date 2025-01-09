Entertainment

Farah Khan Ties Pagdi for Rajkummar Rao in Throwback Wedding Picture

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are celebrating the birthday of choreographer-director Farah Khan. On Thursday, the couple shared a heartfelt post on their Instagram accounts, featuring a collection of memorable moments with Farah.

Heartwarming Birthday Wishes

In their joint post, Rajkummar and Patralekha wrote, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life.. We love you to the moon and back.” The couple and Farah have a close bond, and Farah was a special guest at their wedding ceremony in November 2021 in Chandigarh. One of the pictures shared shows Farah tying a pagdi (turban) for Rajkummar during the ceremony.

A Cherished Wedding Moment

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding was one of the most cherished events, not just for their fans but also for the film industry. Several prominent figures from Bollywood attended the wedding and showered the couple with blessings. Among the attendees were Farah Khan, Raj’s close friend Hansal Mehta, director Anubhav Sinha, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, and the creators of The Family Man, Raj and Dk.

Directors’ Reception Picture

Recently, Raj and Dk’s social media handle shared a picture from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s reception, where all the directors, including Rajkummar, were dressed in black tuxedos. The post was captioned in Spanish, “Hombres De Negro” (Men In Black). The comment section quickly filled with reactions from fans and film personalities. Rajkummar expressed his love for his friends, commenting, “I love you guys.” Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Omg. All that’s missing from this photograph is background music,” while actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee called them the “League of extraordinary gentlemen!!”

