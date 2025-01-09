Karishma Tanna’s Healthy and Delicious Protein Shake Recipe

Mumbai: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle has become a priority for many celebrities, and Karishma Tanna is no exception. Recently, the actress from the show Scoop shared her personal recipe for a post-workout protein shake on her official Instagram.

Karishma Tanna’s Protein Shake Recipe

Karishma’s protein shake is a perfect balance of health and flavor. The ingredients are simple yet nutritious: unsweetened cocoa, chia seeds, plant protein, unsweetened peanut butter, homemade flaxseed, and almond powder. For sweetness, she adds dates (optional) and then blends everything with water. She shared the recipe video on social media and captioned it, “Hope you like it.. try it and tag me in your reels. Have a good day.”

Work Front: Scoop and Acting Journey

On the work front, Karishma Tanna recently starred in the highly-acclaimed web series Scoop. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series is a cinematic adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s bestseller Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The series also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani in key roles.

Karishma’s acting career began in 2001 with one of Indian television’s most successful family dramas, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later featured in numerous popular shows, including Paalkhi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kahi To Milenge, Manshaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, and Ek Shyaam.

Reality Show Appearances

Apart from her acting career, Karishma has also appeared in several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8, Nach Baliye 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.