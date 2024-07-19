Shaik Sajida from Hyderabad Shines at Pan American International Masters Games 2024, Wins Gold and Bronze for India
Cleveland, Ohio: The Pan American International Masters Games 2024, held at Cleveland State University, saw a moment of pride for India as swimmer Shaik Sajida clinched two medals on July 19th. Representing Telangana, Sajida secured a Gold and a Bronze in the women’s swimming events, marking a significant achievement for the country.
Event Highlights
100 Meters Breast Stroke, Women’s Age Group: 35 to 39 Years
- 1st Place: Shaik Sajida (India) – Timing: 03:31:54
- 2nd Place: Desiree Terella (USA) – Timing: 03:32:08
- 3rd Place: B. Purevdorj (Mongolia) – Timing: 03:32:26
100 Meters Free Style, Women’s Age Group: 35 to 39 Years
- 1st Place: Mary Holman (USA) – Timing: 01:44:21
- 2nd Place: Bayarchimeg Purevdorj (Mongolia) – Timing: 01:44:30
- 3rd Place: Shaik Sajida (India) – Timing: 01:44:43
Shaik Sajida, hailing from Pragati Nagar, Bachupally, Rangareddy Quthbullapur in Telangana, showcased her exceptional swimming skills, bringing glory to her home state and the nation. Her victories have elevated the status of Indian sports on the international stage.
A Proud Moment for Telangana and India
The success of Shaik Sajida is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Telangana Swimming Association and the support provided by her coaches and mentors. Special thanks go to Secretary G. Umesh and Head Coach John Siddiqui of Zyon Sports Academy, Hyderabad. The event’s organizer, Dr. Santosh Kumar, also played a crucial role in facilitating this achievement.
Shaik Sajida’s triumphs at the Pan American International Masters Games have not only brought laurels to India but have also highlighted the growing talent and potential within the state of Telangana. Her performance is an inspiration to many aspiring athletes across the country.
Looking Ahead
As the Pan American International Masters Games 2024 continue, the Indian contingent looks forward to more successes and moments of pride. The achievements of athletes like Shaik Sajida serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for future sports endeavors in India.