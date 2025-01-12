Shakib Al Hasan Fails Again in Bowling Action Test: What’s Next for the Star All-Rounder?

Shakib Al Hasan fails his second bowling action test, keeping his suspension in place. What does this setback mean for the star all-rounder’s future in cricket?

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has failed the second test of his bowling action and will continue to be banned from bowling in both international and domestic matches. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the suspension on his bowling will remain in place until he successfully clears another test.

Details of the Failed Test

Shakib’s bowling action was tested last month at the Ramchander Centre for Sports Science in Chennai. According to the BCB, following the tests conducted at Loughborough University, Shakib’s suspension will continue. The board stated that the all-rounder would need to pass a further examination in order to have his suspension lifted. However, Shakib is still allowed to play as a batsman in all formats of the game.

Shakib had previously undergone a bowling action test in December at Loughborough University in the UK, where he was declared to have an illegal action. This decision came after Shakib’s bowling action was deemed suspicious during a County match in England last September. Following this, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) imposed a suspension in accordance with ICC regulations regarding unauthorized bowling actions.

Impact on Shakib’s Career

With the suspension still in effect, Shakib’s participation in Bangladesh’s upcoming Champions Trophy squad seems uncertain. The BCB is set to announce the team for the tournament on Sunday, and with Shakib’s continued inability to bowl, his chances of being included in the squad remain slim.

Shakib’s absence from bowling will be a significant setback for Bangladesh, given his all-round capabilities. While the player remains eligible to bat, his exclusion from bowling limits his impact on the field. The BCB has expressed its intention to continue working with Shakib to resolve the issue, but for now, his bowling career remains on hold.