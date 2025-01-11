Indian Cricket Team Squad Announced: Mohammad Shami Makes Comeback After 14 Months

Mohammad Shami makes a comeback to the Indian cricket team after 14 months for the upcoming T20I series against England. Check out the full squad and details.

Mumbai: After a hiatus of nearly 14 months, veteran fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been recalled to the Indian team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. The 34-year-old seamer, who last played for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, is making his return after a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury that required surgery last year.

Shami’s Return After Injury Layoff

Shami’s comeback follows a period of recovery from an ankle surgery, and a knee swelling that kept him from joining the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. During his absence, Jasprit Bumrah took up the responsibility of leading India’s pace attack.

Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in the T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the 15-member squad in the T20I series, which begins in Kolkata on January 22. Alongside Shami, the team includes several key players and fresh faces.

India’s Squad for the T20I Series Against England

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Sanju Samson (wk)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Rinku Singh

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Axar Patel (vc)

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Mohammad Shami

Varun Chakravarthy

Ravi Bishnoi

Washington Sundar

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

With Shami‘s return, Indian fans can expect an exciting T20I series as the team prepares to face England on home soil.