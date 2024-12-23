Shocking Scam: Man, Registers as Sunny Leone, Husband Name Johnny Sins to Steal Rs 1,000 from Government Scheme

Chhattisgarh: In a bizarre turn of events, a man in Chhattisgarh fraudulently registered Bollywood actress Sunny Leone as a beneficiary under the state government’s Mahatari Vandan Yojana scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 per month to economically weaker married women. The incident has raised eyebrows as officials discovered that Leone’s name, alongside her purported husband Johnny Sins, an adult film actor, was listed as the recipient of government aid intended for struggling women.

The Scheme and the Fraud

Launched in March 2024, the Mahatari Vandan Yojana aims to uplift economically disadvantaged women, especially married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned women above 21. The scheme provides Rs 1,000 monthly to eligible beneficiaries, and the funds are transferred directly to their bank accounts. However, an investigation revealed that a man from Bastar, Virendra Joshi, had forged documents to register Leone as a beneficiary under the scheme.

The registration was made using Sunny Leone‘s name and Johnny Sins as the husband’s name. The fraudster opened a bank account under this identity and began receiving the Rs 1,000 monthly payment from the scheme, which continued for 10 months.

The Discovery and Investigation

The issue was brought to light when Chhattisgarh officials noticed discrepancies in the records. After realizing the irregularity, Bastar Collector Haris S immediately ordered an investigation. “This is embarrassing. Joshi, a resident of Talur village, gave the wrong name and was withdrawing Rs 1,000 every month. We have put the bank account on hold, and Rs 10,000 will be recovered. The police have lodged an FIR, and further investigation is underway,” said Haris S.

Further investigation revealed that Joshi had used fraudulent documents belonging to an Anganwadi worker, Vedmati Joshi, to create the false beneficiary registration. The funds, meant for genuine women in need, were transferred to Joshi’s account through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Actions Taken

After the fraudulent registration was discovered, Bastar Collector Haris S ordered the immediate freezing of the bank account in question. The authorities are in the process of recovering the misappropriated funds, amounting to Rs 10,000. Joshi’s bank account has been frozen, and a formal FIR has been filed against him for defrauding the government.

Also Read: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Converted to Islam? Hijab Video Goes Viral

In addition, disciplinary action has been initiated against Vedmati Joshi, the Anganwadi worker, and the supervisor responsible for the lapse. The investigation revealed that these individuals had failed to properly verify the identity of beneficiaries entering the system, allowing the fraudulent registration to slip through the cracks.

Scheme’s Background and Impact

The Mahatari Vandan Yojana is one of the key initiatives launched by the Chhattisgarh government to provide financial support to women from economically weaker sections. The scheme benefits women who are married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned, and belong to families below the poverty line, with no immediate family members employed in government jobs. Since its launch in March, around 70 lakh eligible women have received Rs 1,000 each every month through DBT.

The scheme was one of the major promises made by the BJP government ahead of the state assembly elections, emphasizing the welfare and dignity of women in Chhattisgarh.

🚨Sunny Leone Benefiting from Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana? The Shocking Truth Revealed!



A strange case has emerged from Chhattisgarh involving the state government's flagship scheme, Mahtari Vandan Yojana, which provides married women with ₹1,000 every month.



In a… pic.twitter.com/WXn0Eb3Y84 — Vikas (@vikasgawri11) December 23, 2024

Moving Forward

Authorities have assured the public that necessary measures will be taken to prevent similar fraudulent activities in the future. They are working to improve the verification process to ensure that only eligible women benefit from the scheme. The government has also pledged to take strict action against any individuals found exploiting the system.

The incident has raised questions about the vulnerability of welfare schemes to fraud and highlighted the need for stringent checks and balances to protect government resources meant for the underprivileged.