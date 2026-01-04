Showcases ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ spirit: PM Modi after inaugurating National Volleyball Tournament

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Varanasi, saying the event reflects the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and underlines the Centre’s sustained efforts to reform India’s sports ecosystem by creating wider opportunities for young talent.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that India’s performance across various sports has shown consistent improvement since 2014 and expressed pride in seeing young athletes from the Gen-Z generation raise the tricolour on the international sporting stage.

“As a parliamentarian of Kashi, I welcome all the players who have come to Varanasi from across the country. The hard work that you all have done will be tested in Kashi in the coming days. I have been told that teams from 28 states are participating, which presents a beautiful picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” PM Modi said.

Welcoming the players to the ancient city, he said that participating athletes would also get an opportunity to experience Varanasi and its sporting culture.

“You have come to Varanasi, and now you will also get to know Varanasi. Our Varanasi is a city of sports lovers. Wrestling, boxing practice, boat racing and kabaddi are among the many popular sports here. Varanasi has also produced several national-level athletes. Students from BHU, UP College and Kashi Vidyapeeth have shone at state and national levels,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that Kashi has traditionally welcomed people from across the country who come to gain knowledge and learn art, and expressed confidence that the enthusiasm of the city would be evident throughout the National Volleyball Tournament.

Highlighting the deeper values associated with volleyball, PM Modi said the sport offers people an opportunity to experience India’s rich traditions.

“This is not an ordinary sport. Volleyball is a game of balance and cooperation. It also demonstrates determination,” he said.

“Volleyball connects us through team spirit. Every player has one motto: Team First. Everyone plays for the team, and it teaches us that no victory is achieved alone. Our success depends on coordination. Volleyball teaches us that every win is not personal but belongs to the team; it is part of a collective effort,” he added, drawing parallels with national development.

“Our country is also moving forward with this same spirit. Everyone is working for the nation with the feeling of ‘India First’,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Uttar Pradesh too is contributing to national progress with a strong sense of unity and shared purpose.

Referring to India’s global standing, PM Modi said that the country’s growth and economy are being widely praised worldwide, but true development is reflected beyond economic indicators.

“When a country develops, progress is not limited to the economic front alone. It is also reflected in confidence on the sports field. We have seen this clearly in recent years,” he said.

“Since 2014, India’s performance in different sports has consistently improved. We feel immense pride when we see our Gen-Z athletes hoisting the tricolour on the playing field,” he added.

There was a time when both the government and society were largely indifferent towards sports, leaving athletes uncertain about their future, the Prime Minister recalled.

“Very few young people saw sports as a viable career option. But over the last decade, there has been a major shift in the mindset of both the government and society,” he said.

He noted that the sports budget has increased substantially and that India has now become an athlete-centric nation.

“Talent is being identified, scientific training is being provided, nutrition is closely monitored, and transparent systems are ensuring that athletes’ interests are prioritised at every level,” PM Modi said.

Speaking about policy reforms, the Prime Minister highlighted initiatives such as the National Sports Governance Act and the Khelo India initiative 2025, saying these measures are creating better opportunities for talented athletes across the country.

“Today, initiatives like TOPS are transforming India’s sports ecosystem. On one hand, we are strengthening infrastructure and funding systems, and on the other, we are ensuring that young athletes get world-class exposure,” he said.

PM Modi also pointed out that India has successfully hosted major international sporting events over the past decade, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the Hockey World Cup and more than 20 other significant competitions, including international chess tournaments, across different cities.

He further said that India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is making strong preparations to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

“These efforts are aimed at giving as many athletes as possible greater opportunities to compete and excel on the global stage,” he said.

Referring to the impact of the Khelo India programme, PM Modi said that thousands of young athletes have been able to showcase their talent at the national level.

“Just a few days ago, the SANSAD Sports Festival was organised, where nearly one crore youth participated. As the MP of Varanasi, I am proud to share that nearly three lakh young people from my Kashi constituency displayed their skills during this festival,” he said.

He added that improvements in sports infrastructure are also benefiting Varanasi, with modern facilities being developed and stadiums for various sports currently under construction.

“I am happy that the city is preparing to host major events. Securing a place on the national sporting map through the National Volleyball Competition is a significant milestone for Kashi,” the Prime Minister said, noting that earlier events in the city have also boosted local economic activity.

Citing examples such as G20 meetings, cultural festivals like the Tamil Sangamam and Telugu Sangamam, gatherings of the Indian diaspora, and meetings of the Kashi Sangai Cooperative Organisation, PM Modi said these events have helped establish Varanasi as a major destination for large-scale programmes.

“Today, this championship adds to those achievements. Through all these events, Kashi is emerging as a prominent hub for national and international gatherings,” he added.