Shyam Rangeela’s Nomination Rejected from Varanasi Seat: Sources

Shyam Rangeela's Nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency has been rejected, according to sources. The reason cited for the rejection is the non-submission of a required affidavit.

Mohammed Yousuf
Varanasi: Shyam Rangeela’s Nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Varanasi constituency has been rejected, according to sources. The reason cited for the rejection is the non-submission of a required affidavit.

Rangeela, who gained popularity for his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced earlier this month his intention to run against Modi in the Varanasi seat. Despite his efforts, his nomination was not accepted due to the missing documentation.

This development has disappointed many of his supporters who were looking forward to his participation in the election.

