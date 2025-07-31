Siddaramaiah: Rahul Gandhi Has Evidence of Electoral Fraud in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Thursday that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has evidence regarding voter fraud in Bengaluru and he will soon stage a protest and file a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

He shared this information while speaking to the media at the Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru on Thursday.

When asked about the LoP’s Bengaluru visit and electoral fraud allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that Rahul Gandhi, has evidence regarding voter fraud that took place during the Lok Sabha elections in Mahadevapura and Rajajinagar Assembly constituencies.

He added that LoP Gandhi will hold a protest on August 4 and meet the Chief Electoral Officer of the state in this regard.

Commenting on the Congress MP’s visit to Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated, “An SOP has been prepared within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate, and it will be implemented. The department has a lot of experience in handling such situations. Therefore, we do not expect lakhs of people to gather. Leaders and party workers from nearby districts are expected to participate, according to the party president.”

All necessary precautions will be taken by the police department, besides, LoP Gandhi has been provided Z+ category security, HM Parameshwara added.

Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the KPCC research wing has provided substantial information regarding alleged election malpractice to the senior Congress leader.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Dy CM Shivakumar said, “I think Rahul Gandhi is coming to Bengaluru on August 5. Let’s see — we are still in the discussion stage. I don’t want to disclose the details yet. Rahul Gandhi will explain everything; he has more information.”

“The KPCC research team has provided the LoP with a lot of information on election malpractice. It was our team that brought the election illegalities to his notice. In connection with this, he is coming to Bengaluru,” he added.

“I am inviting all MLAs, block-level Congress leaders, ministers, and senior leaders to attend the event on August 5, on behalf of the party.

“On Thursday, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is arriving in Bengaluru. He has also convened a meeting with office bearers and district presidents. I am holding a separate meeting with the leaders from the Bengaluru division to issue instructions,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.