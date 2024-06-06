Signal Jumping: High-Speed Car Collides with another Car Near Jubilee Bus Station: Video

Hyderabad: A high-speed accident occurred near Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad when a car jumped a signal and overturned three times.

Miraculously, all occupants of the vehicle emerged safe despite the severity of the crash.

This incident highlights the serious dangers associated with signal jumping and the critical need for adherence to traffic rules to prevent such potentially fatal accidents.

Eyewitnesses described the harrowing scene as the car flipped multiple times before coming to a halt, drawing a crowd of concerned bystanders.

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic and ensure the safety of the passengers, who were fortunate to escape without injuries.

This accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by reckless driving and the importance of road safety measures. Local officials are urging drivers to exercise caution and obey traffic signals to avoid such life-threatening incidents in the future.