Watch: Silver Cot, Silver Tables, Silver Décor – Inside Telangana MLA Anirudh Reddy’s Luxe Bedroom!

Hyderabad: A video showcasing the lavish lifestyle of Telangana Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy has taken the internet by storm.

The Jadcherla legislator’s home, adorned with opulent silver furniture, has become a major talking point after a home tour video was shared by the YouTube channel YoYo.

The now-viral clip reveals Reddy‘s bedroom, which features furniture made entirely of silver, including a cot, bedside tables, a dressing table, and a coffee table. The MLA, speaking in Telugu, proudly states that he wanted his room to “stand out” and be unique.

No, this isn't a palace built by any king. This is a house belonging to Telangana Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy… Everything is crafted in silver…. pic.twitter.com/RZqlNfe0Al — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 31, 2025

“All this is silver furniture. I wanted it in my room. I wanted my room to be unique,” Reddy says in the video while giving the anchor a tour of his extravagant bedroom.

As expected, the video has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with netizens expressing a mix of awe, admiration, and criticism. While some users were impressed by the grandeur, others questioned the need for such ostentation.

Comments flooded social media, with many users comparing his home to a royal palace, while some criticized the extravagant display of wealth, particularly from a public representative.

The video has only added to the ongoing debate about the wealth of politicians and their lifestyle choices, with many questioning whether such lavish spending is appropriate.

With the clip continuing to gain traction, Anirudh Reddy’s silver-furnished bedroom has become one of the most talked-about topics in Telangana’s political circles.