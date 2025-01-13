Simaran Kaur Discusses the Importance of Fitness in Enhancing Her On-Screen Presence

Mumbai: Actress Simaran Kaur, known for her role in Jamai No.1, emphasizes the crucial role that fitness plays in her career, particularly in enhancing her on-screen presence. She follows a regime that includes pilates and a balanced diet to stay in her best shape.

Simaran shared, “I believe staying fit isn’t just about looking good; it’s about feeling strong and confident in your own skin. Pilates, in particular, has been a game-changer for me. It not only helps me maintain my body but also keeps me centred and happy.”

Pilates and Body Language for Role Preparation

Simaran portrays Riddhi, a strong-headed, bossy girl who knows exactly what she wants. She revealed that maintaining her character’s traits involves working on her body, body language, and posture. “What better than Pilates to do this? As an actress, I understand the importance of looking and feeling the character,” she said.

She added, “My fitness plays a key role in enhancing my on-screen presence, allowing me to embody the essence of a powerful boss girl.”

In the upcoming episodes of Jamai No.1, viewers will witness Neel facing challenges posed by Riddhi and her mother Kanchan (Papia Sengupta) as he navigates their office dynamics.

Also Read: Litton Das Admits to Being Dropped from Champions Trophy Squad Due to Poor Form

Reflecting on Her Journey Through 2024

Last month, Simaran reflected on her journey throughout 2024, sharing the valuable lessons she had learned. “What truly matters is staying focused on your craft and believing in yourself, even during challenging times. Touch wood, there were no major setbacks, and everything happened one after the other,” she said.

Simaran described 2024 as a positive year, hoping that 2025 will bring even more opportunities and success. “In 2024, I accomplished a variety of things. I did Tose Naina Milaike on Dangal, which was a superhit and nearly completed 500 episodes. My character received a lot of appreciation, had a unique fan base, and it was a wonderful experience.”

Exploring New Opportunities and Pushing Boundaries

Simaran’s character in Tose Naina Milaike received great praise, especially for her comedic performance, which was a new challenge for her. “The audience connected deeply with my character, and I earned numerous accolades and praise. I didn’t know I could perform a comedy role, but it turned out to be very different, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” she recalled.

Looking ahead, Simaran said, “2024 has been an incredible year for me, and I feel very fortunate to be doing so many different things. I love exploring new opportunities and pushing my boundaries as an artist. I hope to carry the same positivity and success into 2025.”