Litton Das Admits to Being Dropped from Champions Trophy Squad Due to Poor Form

New Delhi: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has openly acknowledged that his exclusion from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad was due to his recent lack of form in the format.

Following his omission from the eight-team tournament, Litton responded with a stunning knock, scoring an unbeaten 125 off 55 balls for Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). However, Litton was candid about his drop, admitting that his failure to perform had played a key role in the selectors’ decision.

“The Champions Trophy selection wasn’t in my control. The selectors took the call. They decide whom to play. My job is to perform. I haven’t been able to do that. I think I was a bit upset about it. I have the same mindset before and after the game today. The day has already passed,” Litton said.

Reflecting on the Drop and Focused on Improvement

Litton emphasized that although his performance in the BPL was a step in the right direction, he would not dwell on past achievements. “I have played a good knock but it’s in the past. I start from zero again. I will keep working hard, let’s see what happens next,” he stated.

“I was given a clear message. Maybe not from the selectors but it is easy to find out why I wasn’t picked in the team. I was dropped because I wasn’t performing. There’s nothing to hide about it. Basic, normal,” Litton added.

The batsman has struggled in recent months, with single-digit scores in his last seven ODI innings. His last half-century in the format came in October 2023. “Fans will support me but then when I don’t do well, people will be negative. That’s not really my concern. I am focused on what I need to do.”

Aiming for Consistency and Improvement

Litton acknowledged that he needed to improve his game, saying, “I haven’t been playing well, so I need to improve my game. I won’t change overnight, so I have to keep trying. People will love it when I score runs. I am not out there to prove to anyone. I only look for improvement.”

He expressed his intention to work on his consistency, particularly after his recent match-winning performance. “I don’t think I was playing well for the last few months. I will try to become more consistent from this point, especially after this innings,” Litton concluded.