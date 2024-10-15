Six Injured in Stray Dog Attacks in Mahabubabad District

Mahabubabad: In a distressing incident, six people were injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Ambedkar Nagar Colony of Thorrur town, Mahabubabad district. The victims, who suffered bite injuries, were immediately given RV (Rabies Vaccine) doses.

They were later transferred to Mahabubabad Area Hospital for further treatment, including hemoglobin injections. Local authorities are monitoring the situation, and steps are being taken to address the issue of stray dogs in the area.

Residents of the colony have expressed concerns over the growing menace of stray dog attacks and are urging officials to take swift action to prevent further incidents.