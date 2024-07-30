SL win toss, bowl first in 3rd T20I; India rest Hardik, Pant, Arshdeep, Axar

Pallekele: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third and final T20I here on Tuesday.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India rested Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel for this match, bringing Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill.

Teams: India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando.