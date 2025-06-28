Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Interest in Biopic: “I Want Roles That Push My Limits”

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, known for her powerful performances in films like Dabangg, Lootera, and the recent Heeramandi, has revealed that she is eager to explore new territories as an actor, especially in biopics and period dramas.

In a recent exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress opened up about her career ambitions and her desire to take on roles that challenge her creatively.

“I Want to Do a Biopic”: Sonakshi on Her Acting Aspirations

Speaking about what kind of roles excite her now, Sonakshi said:

“I do not wish to do something which I have already done before or something which I can do in my sleep. I want roles that actually challenge me and push me to my limits.”

The Dahaad star added that for nearly a decade, she has consciously selected diverse and unconventional roles, and now she’s looking forward to adding a biographical film to her filmography.

Period Films Also on Her Wishlist

Sonakshi, who has previously appeared in historical settings such as “Lootera” and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heeramandi”, shared her interest in more period dramas as well.

“I would love to do a period film. I have done very few – only ‘Lootera’ and ‘Heeramandi’. But I’ve never done a biopic, and I would love to do that,” she said.

On Not Being Part of “Son of Sardaar 2”

Sonakshi also addressed her absence from the upcoming sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2012 film “Son of Sardaar”, in which she played the lead.

She explained that the storyline and characters in Son of Sardaar 2 are expected to take a different direction, which she completely understands and respects.

“It’s understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that’s completely fair.”

“It Doesn’t Affect Me at All,” Says Sonakshi on Casting Changes

With over a decade of experience in the film industry, Sonakshi stated that she has gained perspective on filmmaking decisions and doesn’t take casting changes personally.

“It’s a small thing, not a big deal. It doesn’t affect me at all,” she said, emphasizing her professional outlook.

What’s Next for Sonakshi?

After her impactful performance in Heeramandi, Sonakshi is riding high on audience and critical appreciation. As she actively seeks challenging roles, fans may soon see her in a biographical or historical role that could mark a new milestone in her acting journey.