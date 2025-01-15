Sonia Gandhi Inaugurates Congress Party’s New Headquarters, ‘Indira Bhawan,’ in New Delhi

New Delhi: In a significant political event, Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, officially inaugurated the Congress party’s newly constructed headquarters, ‘Indira Bhawan,’ located at 9A Kotla Road, New Delhi.

This marks a historic moment for the Indian National Congress (INC), as the party transitions from its old headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, which had served as its base for 47 years.

The Grand Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony, which took place on January 15, 2025, was attended by key figures of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and several senior party leaders and workers from across the country.

In a symbolic gesture, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the national flag at the new headquarters, signifying a new chapter in the party’s journey.

The occasion was also marked by the presence of over 400 prominent Congress leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, Members of Parliament (MPs) from both Houses, former Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers.

The event highlighted the unity and strength of the party as it steps into a new era with renewed energy and resolve.

‘Indira Bhawan’: A Monument of Democracy and Secularism

The Congress party has described the new headquarters as a monument embodying the principles of democracy, nationalism, secularism, inclusive development, and social justice. The building, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is a tribute to her leadership and vision.

The headquarters stands as a symbol of the party’s 140-year-long glorious history, which is deeply rooted in the ideals of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle, and patriotism.

According to the Congress party, the walls of Indira Bhawan tell the story of the party’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle and its continuous commitment to serving the people.

The new headquarters reflects the party’s dedication to shaping India’s bright future through justice, equality, and people’s participation in governance.

Sonia Gandhi’s Address: Celebrating Congress’s Legacy

During the inauguration ceremony, Sonia Gandhi emphasized the importance of the new headquarters in reflecting the legacy and values of the Congress party. She noted that the new building is more than just a structure; it symbolizes the ongoing journey of the party in upholding democratic principles and advancing the cause of social justice.

Rahul Gandhi’s Speech: Addressing Current Political Challenges

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President, also spoke at the event, highlighting the significance of the new headquarters in the context of current political developments. He remarked that the inauguration came at a crucial time when India is witnessing increasing political polarization.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out the recent controversial remarks made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who suggested that India did not achieve true independence in 1947 but only after the construction of the Ram Mandir.

He further stated that ‘Indira Bhawan’ is not just a building but a representation of the struggles and sacrifices made by millions of Indians during the freedom movement. Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the Congress party has always stood for certain values, such as secularism, democracy, and the protection of the Constitution, values that are reflected in the new headquarters.

A Legacy of Leadership: Indira Bhawan’s Long Journey

The new Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, was constructed over 15 years, reflecting the party’s long-standing commitment to maintaining its legacy. The building stands as a tribute to the leadership of Indira Gandhi, the iconic former Prime Minister, and serves as a reminder of the party’s historical role in shaping India’s democratic framework.

Symbolizing Unity and Strength

Indira Bhawan’s inauguration is seen as a symbol of Congress’s renewed unity and strength. With its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic location, the new headquarters is expected to serve as the nerve center for the party’s future activities, from policy-making to organizational work.

As Congress party leaders and workers gather to celebrate this new beginning, the inauguration of Indira Bhawan is a reminder of the party’s enduring legacy and its readiness to confront the challenges of the present while staying true to its principles of social justice, secularism, and inclusive growth.