Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Praise Indian Army’s Courage and Sacrifice on 77th Army Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge expressed their heartfelt tributes to the Indian Army, acknowledging the indomitable courage and sacrifices of the soldiers who protect the country’s borders and maintain national security.

The Army Day, celebrated on January 15 every year, holds great significance in India’s military history.

It commemorates the day in 1949 when General K. M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. The day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in ensuring the country’s security, peace, and sovereignty.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Heartfelt Tributes to Army Personnel and Veterans

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, took to X (formerly Twitter) to convey his admiration for the brave soldiers, veterans, and their families.

He expressed his respect for their unwavering dedication and valor in safeguarding the country’s borders day and night.

In his post, Gandhi wrote, “Heartfelt wishes on Army Day to the brave soldiers, veterans, and their families who defend our borders day and night with unwavering dedication and valor. Every Indian salutes your indomitable courage and sacrifice. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

Gandhi’s message highlighted the remarkable bravery of the Indian Army and the selfless sacrifice made by soldiers who continuously put their lives on the line for the nation’s security.

His tribute reflects the deep admiration and gratitude felt by the people of India toward their armed forces.

Mallikarjun Kharge Pays Tribute to Indian Army’s Multifaceted Role

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also took to X to extend his profound gratitude and reverence to the Indian Army, veterans, ex-servicemen, and their families. Kharge’s tribute acknowledged the Army’s pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s security and highlighted the multifaceted contributions of the forces.

Kharge wrote, “We extend our profound gratitude and reverence to the valiant soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen, and their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day.

The Indian Army stands as a cornerstone of India’s National Security, diligently safeguarding our borders across formidable and challenging terrains.”

Kharge emphasized the Indian Army’s crucial role not only in defending the borders but also in responding to internal security challenges and offering support during natural disasters.

He underscored the Army’s role in maintaining peace and security while serving the nation through its unwavering commitment and selfless sacrifices.

The Congress President also recognized the exceptional professionalism of the Indian Army, which consistently operates in challenging environments to ensure the safety and well-being of the nation. His message reflected the importance of the Army as the backbone of India’s national security.

Indian Army: A Pillar of National Security

The tribute from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge underscores the sacrifices and dedication of the Indian Army, which plays an indispensable role in protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

Whether guarding the borders from external threats, responding to internal security challenges, or assisting in disaster management, the Indian Army’s role is crucial in preserving national peace and stability.

The Indian Army has earned a reputation for its exceptional professionalism, having faced and overcome numerous challenges in extremely tough terrains and weather conditions.

The soldiers’ courage and resolve are not limited to military operations but extend to humanitarian efforts during natural calamities, where they provide relief and support to affected populations.

77th Army Day: Honoring the Indian Army’s Legacy

The 77th Army Day marks an important chapter in India’s military history, remembering the day in 1949 when General K. M. Cariappa became the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Since then, the Army has evolved into a formidable force, constantly adapting to new challenges in its mission to protect the country’s borders.

Army Day serves as an opportunity for the nation to honor the bravery, sacrifice, and selflessness of the soldiers who dedicate their lives to the country. It is a reminder of the Army’s crucial role in maintaining the nation’s security and sovereignty, especially in volatile and challenging environments.