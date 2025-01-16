South Korean Court Reviews Legality of Yoon Suk Yeol’s Detention

Seoul: A Seoul court began reviewing the legality of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol‘s detention on Thursday after his legal team filed a petition challenging his custody. This review comes after investigators detained him for questioning over his brief declaration of martial law on December 3.

Court Reviews Petition for Yoon’s Detention

The legal review was initiated following a petition by Yoon’s lawyers to the Seoul Central District Court. The court has a 48-hour window to decide whether Yoon’s detention is lawful, considering evidence submitted by investigators and conducting further questioning. If the court finds the detention unlawful, Yoon will be released from custody.

Detention Period Suspended During Review

As the court evaluates the case, Yoon’s 48-hour detention has been temporarily suspended. This suspension began around 2 p.m., following the submission of documents and evidence by investigators to the court. The detention period will remain on hold until the court returns the documents to the investigators.

Legal Disputes Over Jurisdiction and Detention Warrant

Yoon’s legal team argues that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) lacks jurisdiction in this case, as it involves a president. Additionally, they contend that the detention warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court is invalid, and the case should instead be handled by the Seoul Central District Court.

However, the CIO counters Yoon’s arguments, stating that the issuance of two detention warrants confirms its jurisdiction over the case.

Yoon’s Absence from Court Hearing

Yoon did not attend the court’s closed-door hearing due to security concerns. Instead, three of his lawyers appeared on his behalf to represent him during the review process.