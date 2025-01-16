SGPC Demands Ban on Kangana Ranaut’s Film ‘Emergency’ in Punjab

SGPC Raises Concerns Over Misrepresentation of Sikh History

Amritsar: Just a day before its scheduled release, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging the state government to ban Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, citing concerns over its portrayal of Sikh history.

Call for Immediate Action

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Dhami expressed concerns that the film misrepresents Sikh history and could provoke anger within the Sikh community. He stated, “If the film is released, it will incite anger and resentment among the Sikh community. Therefore, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the film is banned in the state.”

The SGPC has made it clear that it would “strongly oppose the film if it is released” and has sent letters to all Deputy Commissioners urging the imposition of the ban. The SGPC has also communicated its position through an executive committee resolution sent to the state Chief Secretary, requesting the Punjab government to intervene and prevent the film’s release.

Historical Inaccuracies and Anti-Sikh Allegations

The resolution emphasizes that the movie, according to the SGPC, spreads “venom under an anti-Sikh agenda” by allegedly hiding key facts related to significant events in Sikh history, including the attacks on Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Akal Takht Sahib, and other gurdwaras, as well as the 1984 Sikh genocide. The SGPC has expressed concerns that the film’s narrative would not only distort these events but also fuel resentment within the Sikh community worldwide.

The Punjab Government’s Role

Dhami further criticized the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that despite the SGPC’s protests and demands, no action had been taken by the state authorities to prevent the film’s release. He warned that the Sikh community would likely protest if the movie is screened on January 17 as scheduled.

The Film’s Controversial Release

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, which was originally scheduled for release on September 6, 2024, has faced multiple delays. The film is now set to hit theatres on January 17, 2025, and has already sparked significant controversy due to its depiction of historical events.

SGPC’s Stance on the Film

The SGPC, regarded as the “mini-parliament” of the Sikh community, manages some of the most important gurdwaras in Punjab, including the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The committee’s opposition to the film highlights the sensitivity surrounding historical representations in media and their impact on religious communities.

The SGPC has made it clear that if the movie is released, it will continue to push for a ban and will organize protests to express their discontent.