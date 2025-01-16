Experts Warn About Human Deaths from Bird Flu, Emphasize Monitoring and Genome Sequencing

New Delhi: Public health experts are expressing concern over recent human deaths due to H5N1 bird flu in the United States and Cambodia, calling for increased monitoring and genome sequencing to track the virus.

Recent Deaths Raise Concerns

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the first-ever human death from severe avian influenza A(H5N1) in the country. Soon after, health officials in Cambodia also confirmed a human death linked to H5N1.

“The recent deaths reported from bird flu among humans are concerning,” said Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Kerala State IMA Research Cell. He emphasized the importance of robust monitoring and genome sequencing to track and understand the virus’s evolution.

Tracking H5N1 and Human Impact

Since 2024, there have been 66 confirmed human cases of H5N1 in the U.S. and 67 cases since 2022. More than 950 H5N1 cases have been reported globally to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While these figures are concerning, experts note that the CDC has detected no person-to-person transmission, which provides some reassurance.

Dr. Ishwar Gilada, an epidemiologist based in Mumbai, stated that while human infections with H5N1 can lead to severe respiratory illnesses and high mortality rates—over 50% in around 1,000 human cases worldwide—the rare nature of human-to-human transmission remains a significant mitigating factor.

Virus Spillover to Mammals

H5N1 has increasingly spilled over from birds to mammals, resulting in the deaths of many animals, including otters, sea lions, and minks. In 2024, dairy farm workers also contracted the virus from sick cattle, raising concerns about its spread. Maharashtra recently reported India’s first case of bird flu in other animals, with three tigers and one leopard dying at a rescue center in Nagpur.

However, Jayadevan clarified that the newly reported human deaths were not caused by contact with cattle but rather by handling infected poultry. “The virus seems to have jumped directly from poultry to humans, causing severe disease or death. The concern is that the virus has already undergone mutations, making it capable of adapting to human cells,” he explained.

Need for Ongoing Monitoring and Precaution

Despite these mutations, experts remain hopeful that the virus will not evolve enough to spread among humans. Jayadevan reassured that these cases should remain sporadic, with no risk of a pandemic for now.

Nevertheless, experts stress that continuous monitoring, genome sequencing, and research on vaccines, treatments, and prevention are essential to track the virus and mitigate potential risks. “Tracking viruses, sharing knowledge, and maintaining research efforts are crucial to managing any potential outbreak,” said Dr. Gilada.

He also advised people handling poultry to take proper precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.