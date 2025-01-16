Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Attend India’s Republic Day Celebrations as Chief Guest

New Delhi: Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto will visit India from January 25 to 26, where he will serve as the chief guest for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the announcement on Thursday, confirming the visit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Visit as President

The visit will mark President Prabowo’s first trip to India in his capacity as the newly elected President of Indonesia, having assumed office in October 2024.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The MEA highlighted the strong historical ties between India and Indonesia, noting that the two countries share a relationship that spans millennia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is a key pillar in India’s Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for the leaders of both nations to review and enhance bilateral relations, while also discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Background on President Subianto

President Prabowo Subianto, who assumed the presidency in October 2024, leads Indonesia alongside Vice President Gibran Rakabuming, the son of former President Joko Widodo. Subianto has previously visited India as Indonesia’s Defence Minister in 2020. His presidency has faced scrutiny over past human rights allegations, which he has consistently denied.

India’s Tradition of Inviting Global Leaders

India has a long-standing tradition of inviting world leaders as chief guests for its Republic Day celebrations. In 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron attended the event, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the celebrations in 2023. Invitations were paused in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strengthening Ties with Southeast Asia

The decision to invite President Subianto reflects India’s continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with Southeast Asian nations under the Act East Policy. This move reaffirms the deepening strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, building on the foundation laid by the visit of Indonesia’s former President Joko Widodo in 2018, who joined the Republic Day celebrations along with other ASEAN leaders.

President Subianto’s presence at the event underscores the growing importance of India-Indonesia relations.