Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Visit Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at Lilavati Hospital, where they visited Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. A video of the couple at the hospital has gone viral on social media.

Family Members Support Saif Ali Khan

Before Ranbir and Alia’s visit, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor, his sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen at the hospital to check on the actor’s condition. The family members expressed concern and support for Saif following the attack.

Clarification on Hospital Arrival

Initial reports suggested that Saif Ali Khan’s elder son, Ibrahim, had taken him to the hospital, but a source clarified that it was the actor’s house help who drove him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, not Ibrahim or his younger son, Taimur.

The Attack and Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an assailant wielding a 2.5-inch knife who entered his Bandra home. The actor suffered six stab wounds, two of which were near his spine. Dr. Nitin Dange, who was part of the medical team, shared details of the surgery.

He explained that the actor had sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to the knife lodged in his spine. The surgery removed the knife and repaired leaking spinal fluid. Additionally, plastic surgery was performed to treat deep wounds on his left hand and neck. The doctor confirmed that Saif is now stable and recovering well.

Statement from Saif Ali Khan’s Team

Saif Ali Khan’s team issued a statement confirming that the actor was out of danger after undergoing surgery. The statement read, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery, and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe, and the police are investigating the incident.”

Details of the Incident

The attack occurred at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly entered the house and attacked the house help. Saif Ali Khan was reportedly injured while trying to defend the help from the assailant. Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were present at the house during the incident.