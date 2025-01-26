Southern California Wildfires: Rain Helps Firefighters but Poses Risk of Toxic Ash Runoff

Rainfall in Southern California brings relief to firefighters battling wildfires but also raises concerns about toxic ash runoff from burned areas, posing environmental risks.

Los Angeles: After weeks of dry and windy conditions, rain has finally fallen in Southern California, providing much-needed relief to firefighters battling multiple wildfires. However, the rainfall also brings new challenges, including the risk of toxic ash runoff from recently burned areas.

California: Heavy Rainfall Could Cause Debris Flows

Los Angeles County crews have been busy for the past week clearing vegetation, reinforcing slopes, and shoring up roads in areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires. These fires, which broke out on January 7 during powerful winds, caused widespread devastation, reducing entire neighborhoods to rubble. With rain expected to bring up to an inch (about 2.5 centimeters) of precipitation, officials are concerned about localized cloudbursts that could trigger mudslides, and debris flows in burn areas.

“The threat is high enough to prepare for the worst-case scenario,” said Carol Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The storm is forecast to last from Saturday through Tuesday, with flood watches issued for burn areas and snow expected in the mountains.

Toxic Ash and Environmental Cleanup

Officials are particularly concerned about the toxic ash in burn zones. The ash is a dangerous mix of incinerated vehicles, electronics, batteries, furniture, and building materials, containing harmful substances such as pesticides, asbestos, plastics, and lead. As a result, residents in affected areas have been urged to wear protective gear while cleaning up.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order to expedite cleanup efforts and mitigate the environmental impacts of fire-related pollutants. LA County supervisors also approved emergency measures to install flood-control infrastructure and expedite sediment removal in fire-impacted areas.

Ongoing Wildfires and Drought Concerns

Despite the rain, several wildfires are still active across Southern California. The Palisades and Eaton fires, which have killed at least 28 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures, are 81% and 95% contained, respectively. Firefighters are also making progress on the Hughes Fire in northern Los Angeles County, while the Border 2 Fire in San Diego County remains largely uncontrolled.

The rain, which is expected to break a near-record dry spell, comes at a time when much of Southern California is experiencing extreme or severe drought conditions. According to the US Drought Monitor, the region has received less than 5% of the average rainfall for this point in the water year, which began on October 1.